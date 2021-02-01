Actor Dustin Diamond, known for his role as Screech on the series Saved by the Bell (1989-1992), Good Morning, Miss Bliss (1987-1989) and two other series derived from the first, died this Monday at age 44 in a Florida clinic where he was being treated for throat cancer, as confirmed by his representative to several specialized American media.

Diamond rose to fame at age 11 with the role of Screech on the Disney Channel series Good morning miss bliss, which preceded Saved by the Bell on the NBC network. He continued the role in Saved by the Bell: College Years (1993-94), the movie Saved by the Bell: Las Vegas Wedding (1994) and Saved by the Bell: The Next Generation (1994-2000). He ended his career with this character at 23 years old.

The actor, who in an interview in 2013 lamented having lost his youth with these series, did not recover from the fame obtained and his career did not go back, dedicating himself to comedy performances, boxing fights and wrestling between celebrities and participating in a Big Brother edition for celebrities. In 2006 he was involved in a controversy over an alleged homemade porn movie. And in 2015 he spent a few months in prison for stabbing a stranger after a bar fight.

Saved by the Bell will have a new life on the Peackock (NBC) digital platform, with a new series. It was announced that almost all of its stars would return, such as Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Elizabeth Berkley, Mario Lopez and Tiffani Thiessen, but it was anticipated that the character of Screech would not be there. The scriptwriters’ concoction to take him out of the equation: Screech is living on the International Space Station.