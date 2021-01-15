Former partners of Dustin Diamond On the hit TV series Saved by the Bell they sent him messages of support in his fight against cancer.

Last weekend, the protagonist of the American production was hospitalized in an emergency after suffering severe body pain. Since then, he has been admitted to a Florida medical center.

The 44-year-old actor, who walked away from movies and TV due to being in jail on several occasions, revealed on January 12 that he was diagnosed with stage four cancer. He is currently undergoing chemotherapy as part of his treatment.

About, ex-colleagues from Saved by the Bell they encouraged him to overcome the disease through social media.

Mario Lopez He shared an old photo by his side on Twitter and asked for his speedy improvement. Praying for him and his family and for a speedy recovery. God bless you, ”wrote the actor.

Mario Lopez issued a statement of support for his friend and colleague Dustin Diamond. Photo: Mario Lopez Twitter

For its part, Tiffani thiesen He showed his support with a photo of Dustin Diamond and a sweet message. “Thinking of you, Dustin,” he wrote next to the image.

Regarding his state of health, doctors told ET that chemotherapies may give him “a few more years.” To date, additional tests are still underway to confirm whether it is in a terminal stage.

Dustin Diamond remains admitted to a Florida hospital.

