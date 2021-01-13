The actor Dustin Diamond, 44, famous for playing ‘Screech’ on the ’90s teen series Saved by the Bell, is admitted to a Florida hospital for unknown reasons.

TMZ reported that the artist, who has been in jail on several occasions, suffered from severe pain throughout his body over the past weekend.

“Dustin is at the hospital and medical teams are running tests to find out more. Everyone expects a speedy recovery“Said the agent to the media.

Likewise, the same portal said that they did a biopsy, since he has a history of cancer within his family, in addition to the fact that his mother died of breast cancer.

Meanwhile, Entertainment weekly reported that Dustin Diamond’s condition is alarming.

“It’s serious, but we still don’t know how serious it is. He is in an undisclosed hospital in Florida and will likely go home after treatments. We just want him to get better soon, ”a source told the magazine.

In 2020 a remake of Saved by the Bell. This production featured most of the original cast, but without Dustin Diamond. His absence was explained by his old partner, ‘Slater’, within the eighth episode.

“‘Screech’ is very lucky that he and ‘Kevin’ can live on the International Space Station so he doesn’t have to deal with all of this,” said the character played by Mario López.

