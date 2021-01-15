Last weekend it was reported that Dustin DiamondThe 44-year-old actor who rose to fame for his role in the now-defunct series Saved by the Bell, was admitted to a Florida hospital by emergency after suffering severe pain throughout his body.

Finally, the actor’s representative confirmed on Thursday, January 14 to Entertainment Weekly magazine that his client was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer (terminal cancer). In addition, the agent stated that Diamond is still hospitalized and receiving chemotherapy treatment.

“He’s undergoing chemotherapy, so he’ll be there for at least another week and then we’ll find out when he’s coming home.. For next week, we will understand much better the severity of his condition and the treatments he will need to feel comfortable, “he explained to the publication.

Dustin Diamond of Saved by the Bell has terminal cancer. Photo: Entertainment Weekly / Twitter

The representative said that the 44-year-old interpreter entered the hospital very badly, as he could not even remain conscious.

“He was in and out of himself, feeling sleepy and tired. In addition to all this, he also has herpes, so he has had a lot of pain, “added the agent, who noted that the health of Dustin Diamond It got worse when he found a huge lump in his throat.

Faced with this complicated moment, the actor’s representatives asked that they respect his privacy.

“We ask everyone to respect Dustin’s privacy during this difficult time. All the positivity and prayers are appreciated ”, they indicated.

In 2020 a remake of Saved by the Bell was released. This production featured most of the original cast, but without Dustin Diamond.

