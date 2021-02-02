Dustin Diamond, one of the main actors of the remembered series Saved by the bell, died this Monday, February 1 due to terminal cancer.

“We are saddened to confirm the passing of Dustin Diamond due to carcinoma. He was diagnosed with this relentless malignant cancer just three weeks ago. In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout your system. He did not suffer. He didn’t have to be in pain. For that, we are grateful, ”reads the statement released by the artist’s spokesperson.

The death of the 44-year-old interpreter shocked social networks and caused thousands of people and fans of the show to speak out. The castmates of the popular ‘Screech’ also said goodbye to him and remembered him with heartfelt messages.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar

The actor who played Zack Morris sent his condolences to his colleague’s relatives. He also highlighted his skills for comedy.

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of Dustin Diamond, a true comedic genius. My sincere condolences to his family and friends. Looking back on our time working together, I will miss those pure, bright sparks that only he could produce. A cake in the face, my comrade, ”wrote Mark-Paul Gosselaar.

Tiffani thiessen

The popular Kelly Kapowski shared a photograph of the late artist and reflected on the transience of life. “Affected by the passing of my former costar. Life is extremely fragile and something we should never take for granted. Have a good trip Dustin ”.

Elizabeth berkley

The remembered Jessica Spano from Saved by the Bell expressed her nostalgia for having shared an extensive stage of her life with Dustin Diamond, with whom she did one of her first acting jobs.

“I am very grateful to have had the opportunity to create with Dustin, when we were both beginning to make our dreams come true. I will hold onto those sweet memories and the laughs we share, ”Elizabeth Berkley posted on Instagram.

Mario Lopez

Another of the protagonists of the iconic series spread a short, but moving message dedicated to the popular ‘Screech’.

Mario Lopez, who played AC Slater and current television host, shared one of the last photos he took with Dustin Diamond and wrote: “We will miss you. The fragility of this life is something we should never underestimate. My prayers for your family will continue ”.

Marty york

Some of the actors who had minor roles also remembered the star of the show and shared anecdotes from his time on the set of recordings.

This is the case of Marty York, who recounted the tender gesture that Diamond had.

“I can’t believe the news. I’ve known Dustin since I was 14 when I was a guest actor on Saved by the Campaign. When we recorded, he and Mario were the only ones who treated me well. I remember he took me to a skate park after we finished our scenes. “

Tori spelling

The actress who played Violet, Dustin Diamond’s love interest on the series, spread an emotional message on Instagram. In the publication he recalled when he had his first kiss with the actor for one of the episodes of Saved by the bell.

“My first screen love got her angel wings today. Dustin was my first screen kiss. He welcomed me with open arms on set. As everyone can imagine, being the new girl on a popular show was overwhelming for a 14-year-old. He not only showed me the facilities, but also made sure that I was always well (…). He is an icon for me professionally and personally ”, expressed Tori Spelling.

