Dustin Diamond, who played 13 seasons for Samuel ‘Screech’ Powers In the comedy Saved by the bell, he died at age 44.

The information was confirmed by his representative Roger Paul to The Hollywood Reporter. He also indicated that the actor had been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer and he was already receiving treatment at a Florida hospital.

With fans shocked by the news, fans of the show have not hesitated to remember the character from the series that brought him to fame. The last chapter he recorded has attracted special attention.

Dustin Diamond’s latest chapter for Saved by the Bell

Released on August 20, 1989, Saved by the Bell starred Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez, Dustin Diamond, Elizabeth Berkley, and Lark Voorhies.

‘Screech’, the role of Diamond, will be remembered for his great friendship with Zack and his unrequited love for Lisa. After the end of the series, he joined Saved by the bell: the next generation, show where he was last seen giving life to the character. It is in the chapter A repair to remember where he said goodbye to the audience .

The official synopsis reads as follows: “An auto repair business scams Maria, putting a ski trip in jeopardy. Meanwhile, ‘Screech’ goes on strike to demand a raise, leaving the trip unaccompanied and prompting Eric and Liz to search for a replacement. “

Dustin Diamond was hospitalized in an emergency in January

The former youth star was admitted to a Florida hospital after experiencing pain throughout her body and a general feeling of discomfort.

“Medical teams are doing tests to find out more. Everyone expects a speedy recovery. He will continue in treatment, ”his agent told TMZ.