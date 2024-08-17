What will you play this weekend between the colorful action game Dustborn and the pixel art gem Arco? Or will you clear out your backlog a bit?

What are you playing this weekend? We know it’s hot and the only thing we want to do is soak in the water to awaken the fishy nature that is inside us, but we have to play something to pass the time. Maybe at night, when it’s a little cooler and the chairs and sofas don’t stick to your skin. Unfortunately this it wasn’t a particularly rich week in releases. At least not from releases we’ve reviewed. We imagine many would like to play Black Myth Wukong, given the good reviews that emerged yesterday, but it’s coming out on August 20th, so it’s not available yet (next weekend, sorry). Anyway, Let’s see what options are available.

Arch One of the best choices might be Archa turn-based video game with a retro soul that offers an enjoyable story with interesting twists, combined with original gameplay. It is not exactly essential from the exploration point of view, as written in our review, but you can’t have everything in life, right? One of the places you can visit in Arco Arch is Available for PC and Nintendo Switch only. So if you have an Xbox Series X and S or a PlayStation 5, you need to look elsewhere.

Dustborn Dustborn It’s the second option of the week. Again, we’re dealing with a good game, but not without some major flaws. In our review we described it as an adventure with an excellent cast and a well-written story. The only shame is that the combat system is not exceptional and that some improvements are missing, which penalize the experience a bit. Dustborn is available on PC and Xbox Series X and S.