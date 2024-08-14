The new video introduces us to the protagonist’s voice actress and tells us about the Recording songs that we will be able to play and listen to within the video game.

Quantic Dream, which controls the publishing label Spotlight has released a new video dedicated to Dustborn the narrative action-adventure game coming August 20 to PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S.

Dustborn’s video on dubbing and music

The video opens from Dominique Tipperthe voice of Pax, the protagonist of Dustborn. She explains that Dust Born is a band, of which Pax is the lead singer. She explains that the group is traveling around what remains of the United States and the musical band is a cover.

Tipper explains that the singing parts were definitely the most complex. The voice actress says she had Recorded at Abbey Road Studio (London) where the Beatles recorded, but also Queen, The Police, Iron Maiden, U2 and great film composers for Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and also Italian names like Cesare Cremonini and Ennio Morricone.

The voice actress then tells us that the Dustborn songs they are mostly a cry of protest, a reaction to the world surrounding the protagonists that allows them to avoid consequences and censorship.

Dustborn has previously been the subject of controversy for its diverse cast, but no one has forced the development team to do so.