Deputy Director General of Air Navigation Services, Imad Al-Jalawi, said that the movement of aircraft was affected by the current weather conditions.

Al-Jalawi added that flight times will be rescheduled and return to normal air traffic at the airport as soon as visibility improves.

Meanwhile, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior called on everyone, on Monday, to exercise caution due to fluctuations in the weather, and the wave of dust that the country is currently exposed to, which has reduced visibility on some roads.

In neighboring Iraq as well, severe dust storms were recorded, on Monday, paralyzing life and leading to the closure of Baghdad International Airport and the disruption of studies, after the visibility reached 400 meters.

The Iraqi government announced the suspension of working hours in all official institutions in the country, with the exception of the health, security and service departments, due to bad weather conditions and a heavy dust storm, as well as the postponement of exams.