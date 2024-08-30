The National Center of Meteorology reported that today’s weather is partly cloudy and dusty at times, with some clouds appearing in the east in the afternoon, with a slight drop in temperatures. It will become humid at night until tomorrow morning, with the formation of fog or light fog over some coastal and inland areas, while the winds will be light to moderate in speed, sometimes active, causing dust, and the sea will be light to medium waves, sometimes turbulent in the Arabian Gulf and light to medium waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expected that the weather tomorrow will be partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with the possibility of light to moderate rain in some eastern and southern areas, becoming humid at night until tomorrow morning in the west, and the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active to stir up dust and dirt, especially in the north and east, and their speed will range from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h at sea, which will be light to medium waves, sometimes turbulent at night in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center pointed out that Sunday’s weather will be dusty and partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with the possibility of rain continuing in some eastern and southern regions during the day, indicating a drop in temperatures.

He stated that the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, active to strong at times, causing dust and dirt to rise, leading to a decrease in horizontal visibility. Their speed will range from 15 to 30 km/h, reaching 45 km/h at sea, which will be rough to medium in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.