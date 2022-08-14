Since yesterday, the country has witnessed rain of varying intensity between medium and heavy, accompanied by lightning and thunder in some eastern and southern regions, and extending over some interior and western regions, with a decrease in temperatures and a low horizontal visibility of less than 500 meters in some areas.

The National Center of Meteorology indicated that the country was affected by a superficial depression accompanied by an extension of an air depression in the upper layers of the atmosphere, pointing out that the highest temperature recorded in the country yesterday, reached 44.8 degrees Celsius in Abu Al-Abyad in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, while the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority confirmed The high readiness of all local and national teams to ensure an effective and proper response to any risks that may arise as a result of the weather situation.

In detail, the National Center of Meteorology confirmed that the state has been affected, since yesterday, by a shallow air depression that extends from the east to the west, accompanied by an extension of an air depression in the upper layers of the atmosphere that leads to the flow of moist air masses from the Arabian Sea and the Sea of ​​Oman towards the region and the state, working on the formation and development of some Contusive rain clouds over some areas, especially in the eastern and southern regions of the country, indicating that this situation will continue until next Thursday.

The center warned of the low and lack of horizontal visibility over separate areas of the country, especially the open ones, and called for caution and caution during heavy rains in some eastern areas and to stay away from the places of flow of valleys and water gathering, stressing its follow-up to the situation around the clock and providing the public and relevant authorities with another. He called on everyone to follow up on the bulletins and reports issued by the official authorities.

The center indicated that the chances of the formation of convective clouds will continue until Thursday, accompanied by rains of varying intensity between medium and heavy at times, and may be accompanied by lightning and thunder in some eastern and southern areas of Al-Ain and extending to some internal and western areas with a decrease in temperatures. The winds are southeasterly to northeasterly, moderate in speed, and active to strong at times, especially with convective clouds that raise dust and dust, leading to a decrease in horizontal visibility. The sea will be light to medium waves, gradually turbulent starting from today (Monday) at night in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center stressed the monitoring of the situation around the clock and the bulletins and reports issued by the center and not to circulate rumors.

The center expected the weather today (Monday) to be partly cloudy to cloudy and dusty at times, with a chance of cumulus clouds forming in the east and south in the afternoon, accompanied by rain. In the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

He pointed out that the weather tomorrow (Tuesday) is partly cloudy to cloudy and dusty at times, with the possibility of convective clouds forming over some eastern and southern areas in the afternoon, accompanied by rain. The waves are in the Arabian Gulf and light to medium waves at times in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center pointed out that the weather on Wednesday is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy and dusty at times, with the possibility of cumulus clouds forming over some eastern and southern areas in the afternoon, accompanied by rain. With dust and dust, the sea is light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

He stressed that the weather on Thursday, August 18, is expected to continue to be partly cloudy to cloudy and dusty at times, with a chance of convective clouds forming over some eastern and southern regions in the afternoon, accompanied by rain, with a decrease in temperatures, and southeast to northeasterly light to moderate winds. And it is active at times, exciting and laden with dust and dust. The sea is light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

For its part, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority confirmed that the concerned authorities were prepared to deal with the depression and take all proactive measures, each within its competence, in addition to ensuring the readiness of business continuity plans for all vital authorities and their activation after assessing the surrounding conditions in the areas expected to be affected. Affected by the depression, in addition to the field assessment of some areas expected to be affected by the depression by the competent teams.

• «Meteorology» stressed the need to follow up the bulletins and reports issued by the center and not to circulate rumors.

Tips for safe driving

The Abu Dhabi Media Office called on the public to take care and caution when driving, to ensure their safety and the safety of road users, in light of the expected weather conditions that may be witnessed in some areas in both Al Ain and Al Dhafra region, advising the public when using the car to drive safely while taking caution and caution during Dealing with road users. He said: “We also advise to make sure that the main lights of the car are left lit in conditions of limited visibility, and to follow the latest weather developments through official channels, and to implement the instructions issued by the competent authorities.”

Doctors warn that patients are exposed to dust and fine dust

Doctors have warned of dust storms, and the dust that carries with it bacteria, fungi and viruses that threaten health safety, noting that the elderly, children, people who suffer from allergies, especially allergic rhinitis, and people who suffer from chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma, in addition to those with weak immune systems from The groups most vulnerable to health damage caused by sandstorms, and identified six health problems caused by dust and dust, including runny nose, cough, wheezing, eye irritation, headache, and sleep disturbances.

They advised adults and children, who have chronic respiratory diseases and asthma patients, to take treatment before symptoms (coughing and shortness of breath) occur, so that the patient does not need to go to the emergency, noting that the health damage caused by dust storms during and after their occurrence is not limited to Categories of respiratory patients, but their impact extends to healthy and healthy people as well, as large particles of sand or dust usually enter the eyes, nose and throat, causing inflammation and irritation, which explains the reason for coughing, nasal congestion and redness around the eyes. In addition, small particles of dust and dust that are inhaled enter the respiratory system and settle in the lungs, which leads to breathing problems or chest pain.

Doctors gave advice to face dust storms and reduce the chances of exposure to them, including staying in closed indoor places, if possible, and closing all windows and doors tightly. In the event of having to go out, it is advised to adhere to protected areas and avoid open areas while taking care to avoid going out during strong winds and low visibility, and trying to reduce the periods of being outside as much as possible, and covering the nose and mouth with a medical mask or a tissue wet with water when going out, and making sure to Drink plenty of water to keep the body hydrated, take allergy medicine for people with allergies, and wear protective glasses to protect the eyes for people with sensitive eyes or those who are prone to eye irritation.