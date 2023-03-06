One of the characteristics of peruvian cinema from the late 1990s and early 2000s is that it had a strong sexual component. everyone knows “Pantaleon and the visitors”, “I’ll tell you tomorrow” and “Django: The Other Face”, but also at that time a film director brought together “Don Gilberto”, Gianella Neyra and Paul Vega in a film with sexual scenes, full of tension and a dramatic conflict over desire. This is “Dust in love”, by Luis Barrios. In this note, we tell you everything about her, as well as where you can see her.

“Dust in love”, a story about desire

“Dust in Love” It is a film directed by the Peruvian Luis Barrios which came out in 2003. In this, Gustavo Bueno plays Don Matías, the mayor of a city in the south of Lima, who is married to Natalia (Gianella Neyra) a girl who left the convent and married this mayor on the condition that they not become intimate. However, when Father Santiago (Paul Vega) arrives in town, Natalia will fall in love with him and will be reciprocated. Both begin a carnal relationship behind Don Matías’s back, which little by little he will discover.

As if that were not enough, Don Matías’s son, Percy (Julián Legaspi), is also interested in Natalia, his mother-in-law, which will lead the film to develop more than just a love triangle.

Where to see “Dust in love”?

The film can be seen on the streaming platform Mubi, although it is also uploaded in Youtube uncensored.

If you want to spoil yourself, this is how the film ends: Don Matías tries to kill the couple (Natalia and Santiago) with a weapon, because he finds them having sexual relations. He makes noise and is discovered, he tries to escape, only to be found by Natalia. Then, Don Matías tries to shoot himself in her mouth, but he gives up to give Natalia the gun and make her point it at him. She eventually decides to fire the gun and Don Matías falls dead. The couple bury the body without anyone knowing, but in the end it is found and the lovers end up in jail.