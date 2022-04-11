Iraqis have been living for days in the midst of a wave of dust that swept across the country’s various cities, killing four people in the northern province of Kirkuk, as well as recording hundreds of suffocation cases.

What exacerbates the suffering, is the health reality in the country, where there are few hospitals, outdated infrastructure, and need for specialized cadres, which deepens the crisis of patients, the elderly and children in such environmental conditions.

desertification creep

Desertification is slowly spreading with the disappearance of palm groves and the green belt, which was intended to protect Baghdad from dust storms.

The normal life of the capital, Baghdad, was neglected for decades, as well as the cutting of the remaining trees to be used for heating and cooking purposes in the nineties of the last century.

The population crisis, and the citizens’ need for homes, also prompted the uprooting of orchards and the transformation of their lands into residential plots, in one of the largest razing manifestations in the country during the past years.

The green belt consists of green fenders, including eucalyptus, willow, tamarisk and other trees that can withstand drought and salinity. The fenders are planted intertwined and in rows in areas of desert winds around cities to mitigate their severity and negative effects on the environment and population.

Vulnerability to climate change

Regarding Iraq’s impact on climate change and its relationship to the Green Belt, the Deputy Minister of Health and Environment, Jassem Al-Falahi, said that “Iraq has been greatly affected by the issue of climate change, and is classified as one of the five countries most affected by climate change, which means more drought, land degradation and an increase in the rate of desertification. And the lack of rainfall, and the weakness of water revenues, which is quickly reflected in the increase in the rates of dust storms.”

Al-Falahi added in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, that “storms have direct repercussions on the lives of citizens, especially those who suffer from allergies, as well as asthma patients, in addition to their effects on the economic aspects related to oil export, and air and sea navigation.”

The Iraqi official pointed out that “the capital, Baghdad, and most of the provinces need a green belt, which serves as buffers for dust storms, but what is currently happening is an assault on the remaining vegetation cover, as many orchards and green areas were washed away, and they were converted into cities.”

He continued, “The Prime Minister directed the formation of a higher committee to sign the decisions of the (Green Paper), which is a national strategy aimed at promoting the green economy. We also started, with the help of various official bodies, launching a campaign to plant one million trees, in addition to other projects underway, such as fenced oases, As well as funded projects aimed at increasing the resilience of societies towards climate change, and combating desertification.

The Ministry of Agriculture indicates that Iraq needs more than 14 billion trees to revive areas suffering from desertification.

Non-governmental organizations have taken upon themselves to organize environmental activities that contribute to strengthening the green cover of cities and their surroundings to improve the environment, and reduce the flow of dust coming from the desert.

More dusty days

The Ministry of Environment expects the number of dusty days per year to rise to 300 by 2055.

Issa Al-Fayyad, Director General of the Technical Department in the Ministry, said, last week, that “the main reasons for the delay in implementing the green belt around cities are the lack of financial allocations to be made available to sustain the green belts, in addition to the lack of water resources that must be provided for these vast areas due to scarcity. the water that the country has been suffering from during the last decade.

And he stated in press statements, “Climate changes are a key factor in the increase in dust waves, and according to the statistics recorded by the General Meteorological Authority, the number of dusty days has increased from 243 to 272 days per year for a period of two decades, and is expected to reach 300 days.” Dusty in the year 2050.”

For years, political circles have been discussing the “green belt” project, which means planting millions of trees around the capital, Baghdad, and other cities, to stop dust attacks on the city, but the project did not see the light of day.

Climate change and the water scarcity crisis have contributed to the deterioration of Iraqi agriculture, as a report issued by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in 2012 indicated that water levels across the Tigris and Euphrates rivers had fallen to more than 60 percent within two decades, and Iran cut off throughout The past months, most of the rivers flowing from its lands towards Iraq, caused severe drought in most areas in the east of the country.