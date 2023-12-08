IPolice officers in Düsseldorf discovered a badly decomposed body in a bin on a balcony. The dead woman was a 36-year-old woman, the police said on Friday. The autopsy revealed evidence of violence. The police are looking for the 58-year-old apartment user who is said to have been in a relationship with the deceased. Officials discovered the body by chance in an airtight container while looking around an apartment during a routine operation. A homicide squad is investigating suspected homicide.

The patrol team drove to an apartment building in Düsseldorf on Tuesday evening under the keyword “trespass”. They searched an apartment for evidence of drug use. They then made the horrifying discovery on the balcony of the apartment when they opened a mash barrel. Two people from the drug community were in the apartment at the time. According to the investigators’ initial findings, the dead woman also came from the drug community. According to investigators, it was not initially known where the 58-year-old was staying. The search for the suspect is in full swing.