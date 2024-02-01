The German Tourism Authority “Düsseldorf” is participating in the activities of the Arab Health Exhibition 2024, which began its activities in the Dubai Trade Center on January 29 and ends today (February 1).

Ola Friedrich, Director General of the Dusseldorf Tourism Authority, said in press statements on the occasion of the participation: “We are keen to be present at the Arab Health Exhibition in Dubai, to inform participants and visitors of the services that the city of Dusseldorf offers to Arab visitors, as Dusseldorf is an ideal destination for medical tourism in Europe, as we have doctors.” Distinguished health facilities at the highest level.”

Friedrich added: “Düsseldorf has an excellent medical infrastructure and internationally recognized professors. The city and the surrounding area are filled with a very large number of excellent facilities, 15 hospitals in which all diseases can be treated, more than 80 specialized clinics, more than 2,000 practicing doctors, and 11 private plastic surgery clinics.” “In addition to being home to cultural landmarks and luxurious international shopping centers, we can provide an integrated mix of benefits that combine medical care, shopping, and a distinctive lifestyle.”

According to studies conducted by Mercer to classify cities, Dusseldorf is among the top 10 cities in the world, and Dusseldorf Airport represents an additional advantage as it only takes 15 minutes to travel from it to the city center or to its clinics, an advantage not available in any other European city.





In turn, Alexandra Zinman, Director of the Global Office of Solingen Academic Hospital, said: “Solingen Academic Hospital is one of the most modern hospitals in Europe, and provides individual diagnostic services and treatment to outpatients and inpatients according to the highest levels of quality. Solingen Hospital includes 16 specialized departments under the supervision of expert doctors in a group.” A wide range of specialties work together under one roof. The hospital has 658 beds and a staff of more than 1,900 employees.

More than 60,000 patients receive treatment annually.”