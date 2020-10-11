After the lockdown due to Corona, the process of unlocking is now going on in a phased manner. The market has already been allowed to open in the capital Delhi and theaters will also open from October 15. At the same time, the Delhi government has said that no fair, food stall, hammock, rally, exhibition and procession will be allowed on October 31. Let us know that on the occasion of Dussehra Festival, big fairs are held in Delhi every year, but this time it will not be possible. Delhi will remain dry on Dussehra.New cases of corona are still being reported in the capital Delhi around 2700 daily. In such a situation, the Delhi government does not want to relax any kind. On Sunday too, 2780 new cases were reported in the capital and 29 patients died. Less than 3 thousand cases have been reported here for the 10th consecutive day. Theaters are now scheduled to open in Delhi with weekly markets. But the ban on the fair and procession will continue till October 31.

The central government has also given permission to partially open schools from October 15 but schools are not going to open in Delhi this month. Schools will remain closed in states like Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, including the capital Delhi. Several states including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya have decided to open schools from October 15.

The threat of corona not postponed yet?

The Expert Committee made on Kovid-19 has warned that in the cold, 15,000 cases of corona can be seen daily. So far, Delhi has reported the highest number of 4,473 cases in a single day, which came on 16 September. That is, in the winter, it will come four times daily. According to the panel, respiratory problems increase during the cold months. In addition, festivals have also been cited as a major reason behind the potential figures. The panel, headed by Dr. VK Paul, said that Delhi should prepare 15,000 cases a day for the winter.