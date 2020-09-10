Clone train will run The Ministry of Railways has decided that clone trains will be run on the routes on which there will be more congestion. Clone means an exact copy of something original. Meaning that if a person is cloned, he will look like that person. Will behave like that. All his strengths and weaknesses will be the same. But if we talk about the train, then the actual train clone would be 20, not 19.

Which train will be cloned The Clone Train will be prepared by them, which will be the most popular trains. Suppose that there will be a lot of demand in Vikramshila Express (Express) running between Delhi and Bhagalpur. The speed of the clone train will be higher than the original train and its stoppage will also be less. In this way, it has been thought that the clone train will take less than an hour in the journey as compared to the original train.

Clone trains will not run on all routes A senior official of the Railway Board says that the clone trains will be run on the routes on which there will be a huge demand for passengers. Whether it is between Delhi to Barauni or Delhi to Bhagalpur or Delhi to Saharsa. He says that the scale of running a clone train is from the waiting list on the actual train. If the waiting list in a train is getting longer, then the cloned train will appear in the next hour.

It will have only AC 3 coaches The Railway Board has also made it clear that the cloned train will not have AC First, AC I, AC Two, Sleeper or General (Second Class) coaches like normal trains. Only AC 3 cans will be fitted in it. It is noteworthy that a German technology (LHB) AC compartment has a berth of 64 passengers. Therefore, more passengers can get berth in it simultaneously.

Who can forget the rush of trains in North and East India on the occasion of Dussehra, Diwali and Chhath every year. This year, a large corona has spread in the country. In such a situation, if the train is crowded, then thousands of people can fall prey to it. To save from this, the railways has decided to run On Demand Train for passengers. Let us tell you how this system will work?