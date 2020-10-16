The festival of Dussehra is celebrated with pomp across the country. This festival symbolizes the victory of good over evil and truth over untruth. Dussehra is celebrated every year on the Dashami date of Ashwin month. Dussehra is also known as Vijayadashami. There is also a tradition of blowing Ravana on the day of Vijayadashami. According to the legend, on this day Maryada Purushottam Lord Rama killed Lankapati Ravana. This day is called Vijayadashami because of Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana. Also on this day, Mother Durga killed Mahishasura. However, there is confusion among people about the date of Dussehra this year. In this way, know the exact date of Dussehra 2020 and auspicious time-

Navratri 2020: On Navratri, these are the auspicious Choghadiya and Abhijeet Muhurta for the establishment of the urn, do the installation in the lagna to get auspicious results.

Know when Dussehra is

According to the Hindu calendar, this year the festival of Dussehra will be celebrated on 25 October. Dussehra is celebrated just 20 days before Diwali. However, this year Navaratri is ending in 8 days instead of 9 days. The reason behind this – Ashtami and Navami fall on the same day. On October 24, Ashtami is only at 6.8 in the morning, after that Navami will take place.

Navratri 2020: Establishment of Kalash in Navratri is of special importance, know the date of establishment, auspicious time and method

auspicious time-

Dashami date starts – October 25 at 07:41 minutes

Vijay Muhurta – 01:55 am to 0240 pm.

Pooja Muhurta – from 01:11 minutes to 03:24 minutes.

The Dashami date ends – October 26, will remain for 08:59 minutes.