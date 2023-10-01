Indie developer David Szymanski announced Dusk HDone version remaster in high definition of its excellent classic FPS, presented with a trailer on the occasion of the 5th anniversary of the release of the original game and which will be made available for free for Dusk owners.

As can also be seen in the presentation teaser trailer, Dusk HD offers the same game previously appreciated on PC and console but with a new high definition graphic design.

Apparently, the operation involved all 3D models and scenarios in a complete remaster.

“Dusk HD is a full graphical remaster of Dusk,” David Szymanski explained in an official blog post. “We have redone every enemy, every weapon, every mode, every texture, everything,” he further explained, claiming that all of this will be available “for you, for free.”