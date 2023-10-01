Indie developer David Szymanski announced Dusk HDone version remaster in high definition of its excellent classic FPS, presented with a trailer on the occasion of the 5th anniversary of the release of the original game and which will be made available for free for Dusk owners.
As can also be seen in the presentation teaser trailer, Dusk HD offers the same game previously appreciated on PC and console but with a new high definition graphic design.
Apparently, the operation involved all 3D models and scenarios in a complete remaster.
“Dusk HD is a full graphical remaster of Dusk,” David Szymanski explained in an official blog post. “We have redone every enemy, every weapon, every mode, every texture, everything,” he further explained, claiming that all of this will be available “for you, for free.”
Excellent initiative for an excellent FPS
This is a nice initiative from the developer for celebrate 5 years of Dusk and the success achieved by this title, which convinced practically everyone among the specialized press and enthusiasts. Dusk HD is still in the works but will be released soon, probably on the anniversary which would correspond to December 10, 2023.
All elements will be made available within the Steam Workshop as free downloads and they will have to be installed by users, because it is a non-mandatory integration that players will be able to choose whether to use or not.
Dusk is a first-person shooter that aims to recover the classic traditions of the genre, staging a story with decidedly horror tones. To get to know him better, we refer you to our review of Dusk on Nintendo Switch.
