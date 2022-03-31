Idea Factory International announced that Dusk Diver 2 it will be released in the West later this summer on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. As previously anticipated, the title will also be available in the Launch Edition which will include a copy of the game, a 44-page artbook, the soundtrack CD and a collectible trading card.

We leave you now with a new trailer for Dusk Diver 2wishing you a good vision as always.

Dusk Diver 2 – Trailer

Dusk Diver 2 Set a year after the events of Dusk Diver, Yumo and companions once again take up arms to protect the Human Kingdom from dimensional evils in this even more gameplay-rich sequel! New forces emerge from far away, converging in the bustling city of Ximending and its dark underworld, Youshanding. But who can Yumo and the Guardians of Kunlun trust? What consequences of their past will they face? Main features Freely change the control of four characters, each with their own set of moves and strengths. Combine different support skills with your own to keep enemies alert and your combo count high!

Explore the real city of Ximending, eat takeaway meals to boost stats before battle. Just pay attention to the Haunted and the dimensional crevices …

Customize your gear, skills and orb combinations to suit your play style!

Source: Idea Factory International