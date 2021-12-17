Justdan International And WANIN Games have released two character trailers for Dusk Diver 2 with whom we can get to know Bahet And The Viada. Thanks to the videos, which you will find at the end of the article, we will be able to discover the main skills of the two characters. The software house has also revealed that the voice actor will take care of lending the voice to Bahet Masahiro Yamanaka, while Le Viada will be voiced by Atsumi Tanezaki.

Before leaving you to the trailers I remind you that Dusk Diver 2 will be released in Japan on February 24, 2022 on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. You can find more details on the title in our previous article. Good vision.

Dusk Diver 2 – Bahet

The Viada

Dusk Diver 2 – New The story begins with a girl named Yang Yumo and her classmate Liu Yusha going beyond the boundaries of Youshanding and starting a new adventure. After arriving in this world, Yumo and Yusha are attacked by the Chaos Beasts and are knocked out. Luckily for them Leo, a Stone Lion Warrior tasked with keeping these mysterious enemies at bay, managed to save them. Unexpectedly, Yumo receives the power of Dragon Vein energy, which transforms her physical appearance. In order to return to normal he decides to accept the offer from Boss, Leo’s boss and manager of Youshanding. This is how the girl will spend the summer working for them and fighting against the Chaos Beasts. Yumo Despite not asking, this girl has gained the ability to transform her own body. Even though the events that took place a year ago came to a close, his physical condition remained unchanged. This is why he continues to work for Boss. Lately the girl has started to feel pain for unknown reasons. For this, with the approval of Meng Zhang, he will begin to visit the Dimensional Gate Base more often to receive treatment. Leo voiced by: Ryota Takeuchi Owner of the Black Bear Shop, he has been collaborating with Boss for years and together they managed to stabilize the Youshanding crisis. After saving Yumo and Yusha he became the girl’s mentor, teaching her fighting techniques. It seems that in the past he had a mysterious relationship with Meng Zhang, but he does not speak about it publicly. ??? Mysterious warrior who mysteriously appeared in Youshanding to attack Yumo and his group. His motives are currently unknown.

