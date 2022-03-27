Over the course of this summer, Idea Factory International will bring the title to the West Dusk Diver 2 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 And Nintendo Switch.

The game will also be made available with a Launch Editionwhich includes a copy of the game, a 44-page artbook, a soundtrack CD, and a collectible trading card.

If you are interested in reading our review of the first chapter, you can find it by following this link. Below, however, we offer you a small preview of the game:

Dusk Diver 2 Set a year after the events of Dusk Diver, Yumo and companions once again take up arms to protect the Human Kingdom from dimensional evils in this even more gameplay-rich sequel! New forces emerge from far away, converging in the bustling city of Ximending and its dark underworld, Youshanding. But who can Yumo and the Guardians of Kunlun trust? What consequences of their past will they face? Main features Freely change the control of four characters, each with their own set of moves and strengths. Combine different support skills with your own to keep enemies alert and your combo count high!

Explore the real city of Ximending, eat takeaway meals to boost stats before battle. Just pay attention to the Possessed and the dimensional crevices …

Customize your gear, skills and orb combinations to suit your play style!

Source: Idea Factory International Street Gematsu