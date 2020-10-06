In Haryana, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has been confirmed to be corona infected amidst cases of fast growing corona virus (COVID-19).

Giving information about this, Dushyant Chautala said on Tuesday that he has no symptoms and is feeling fine.

Jananayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Chautala said that those who came in contact with him during the last week should also get their tests done.

Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala says, he has tested positive for # COVID19

Dushyant Chautala said in a message on Twitter, “My COVID-19 test report has come positive. There are no symptoms of COVID-19 like fever etc. but as the report is positive, I am self quarantine.”

Earlier, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, some ministers, Assembly Speaker Gyan Chand Gupta and some MLAs and MPs of the state were also found to be corona infected which later recovered.