In an exciting match, Juventus faced Frosinone in a duel that kept spectators on the edge of their seats until the last minute. Dusan Vlahovic was the leading player from the start, putting Juventus ahead in the third minute of the match. However, Frosinone responded quickly, managing to come back in just ten minutes. However, Vlahovic soon equalized the score before the break with another goal.
The match seemed headed towards a draw, but Vlahovic had other plans. In the 95th minute, the Serbian striker provided a key assist to Rugani, who secured the victory for Juventus in the last breath of the match.
Vlahovic's streak
Vlahovic's impressive performance comes as no surprise as he has been on an exceptional scoring streak in recent weeks. This run began with a brace against Sassuolo, followed by another pair of goals against Lecce the following week. Furthermore, he has been fundamental in the draws against Empoli and Hellas Verona, with a goal in each duel
Although the match against Inter Milan resulted in a defeat for Juventus, Vlahovic did not lose his scoring instinct and scored two more goals against Frosinone in the latter match.
Dusan Vlahovic's importance for Juventus is undeniable. His ability to score goals in decisive moments has been crucial for the team, providing a vital boost in their pursuit of goals both in Serie A and other competitions. Without a doubt, his presence on the field is a determining factor that can make the difference between victory and defeat for the Turin team.
#Dusan #Vlahovic39s #great #streak #goals #games #Serbian
Leave a Reply