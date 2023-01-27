“Edwin (van der Sar, ed.) Was immediately in the dressing room afterwards,” said Tadic. “He said that the trainer had been fired. Alfred came later himself and said: ‘I wish you the best. you become champion.’ I thought that was great.”

What kind of trainer should come at Ajax now? “A strong personality. But the group remains the same, eh… We play shit. Ajax is fifth, that is impossible! I am ashamed of that and it also makes me feel responsible for Alfred’s departure. We play so many duels that you always have to win, even without a coach. We have lost real characters. We lack determination.”