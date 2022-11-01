The company recorded a revenue growth of 10.5 percent, reaching 3.17 billion dirhams ($863 million), as a result of the continued demand for broadband and mobile services and the continuous development of the company’s services.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization increased by 18.5 percent on an annual basis, to reach 1.3 billion dirhams ($ 354.7 million), as the rise in services revenues and their high profitability led to an improvement in the gross profit margin to reach 65.2 percent, compared to 62.2 percent in the quarter. 3rd of the year 2021.

Revenues from mobile services continued to recover, recording a growth of 10.7 percent, reaching 1.44 billion dirhams (392.8 million dollars), while revenues from mobile devices sales amounted to 176 million dirhams ($ 47.9 million).

Du’s fixed-line service revenue increased by 22.2 percent to 892 million dirhams ($242.8 million) as a result of continuous demand from individual customers.

The mobile customer base grew by 14.7 percent to reach 7.4 million subscribers, as the postpaid customer segment continued its continuous growth for the fifth consecutive quarter with net new subscribers reaching 32,000 subscribers, bringing the total number of subscribers in this segment to 1.4 million subscribers.

The prepaid subscriber base of 6 million subscribers also remained stable compared to the previous quarter, while the broadband customer base increased by 53.8 percent to reach 510,000 subscribers, as the company’s broadband services strategy continued to achieve its goals.

The company managed to attract 37,000 new subscribers during the third quarter.