The star cast of Mahabharata recently reached Kapil Sharma’s show. During this, everyone told many interesting stories about the show. At the same time, Puneet told how the non-bailable warrant was issued against him for the Cheerharan scene.

Puneet Issar told that once when he was driving 30 years ago. A police van came and asked them to stop the car. Puneet said that he first felt that he had accidentally broken the signal. But the police told him that a non-bailable warrant has been issued against him. He said that a case was registered against Puneet, Goofy Penton, Narendra Sharma, Rahi Masoom Raza, BR Chopra because of the cheering incident. All were shocked. BR Chopra then hired a lawyer and things were settled. But then after 28 years, he was summoned again on the same case. Now because BR Chopra, Ravi Chopra, Narendra Sharma, Rahi Innocent Raza are not there, Puneet, Gufi pleaded and cracked the case. When he went to Varani for the case, the man who had complained said that he had to just click the photo with us.

Puneet further shared a funny story that a big industrialist invited the entire cast for dinner. The women of the house were serving food, but due to their character of Duryodhana, the women did not serve Punit and gave them food from their cook. Puneet also told that those women took Rupa Ganguly inside and said in her ear why you are sitting with Duryodhana.