Comedy King Kapil Sharma’s show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ makes the audience laugh every week. At the same time, the actors of BR Chopra’s ‘Mahabharata’ reached Kapil’s show. The cast of Mahabharata shared many funny stories related to the serial ‘Mahabharata’ in Kapil’s show with fans. Let us tell you that Goofy Penton aka ‘Shakuni Mama’, Puneet Issar aka ‘Duryodhan’, Nitish Bhardwaj aka ‘Shri Krishna’, and ‘Arjun’ had reached Kapil’s show. During this, Puneet Issar told how a non-bailable warrant was issued against him in the serial regarding the incarceration scene.

In Kapil’s show, Puneet told that once before 30 years he was driving. The police van arrived and they stopped me. I thought I might have broken a signal. But later he came to know that a non-bailable case has been filed against him and Goofy Pental, Narendra Sharma, Rahi Masoom Raza, BR Chopra for the scene of incarceration in ‘Mahabharata’. After this BR Chopra hired a lawyer and handled the case.

Puneet further told that- ‘After 28 years, once again summons was sent for the same case. Now BR Chopra, Narendra Sharma, Ravi Chopra, Rahi Innocent Raza are no more, then together we hired a lawyer and settled that case. When we went to Varanasi in connection with this case, the man who had filed the case said that I was only photographed with you.