Durum wheat, prices collapse. Desperate farmers: “They favor multinationals and sink the Italian market”

With a drop of 16 euro/ton and, therefore, a market valuation of 315-320 euro for the Until and 305-310 for the Merchant goodthe prices of the durum wheat at the Commodity Exchange of FoggiaWednesday, July 10, 2024, hit their lowest point in the last 4 years, equaling the negative data of 2021.

“It is a discouraging scenario, all downwards: together with the price, in fact, the yields per hectare are decreasing cause of droughtI am Cultivated areas decreasedis nose-diving profitability for our cereal growersin short, everything decreases except production costs which increase and force farmers to produce at a loss, accumulating debts”, he declares Angel Mianopresident of CIA Agricoltori Italiani di Capitanata, the Italian area where by far the largest quantity of Italian durum wheat is produced.

The Canadian Paradox

“In terms of quality, that is, with regard to the indexes of protein content and specific weight, the Italian wheat it is not lower than the Canadian one, yet the latter stands at a price of around 370 euros per ton”, adds Miano.

“These dynamics suggest that the sector is being deliberately undermined Italian durum wheatthus encouraging and justifying a further increase in imports from abroad which lower the price lists, making the interests of large multinationals of the pasta supply chain and beyond. Everything suggests an operation that creates a ‘cartel’ to the detriment of Italian cereal growers”.

The dynamics

Due to the intense and prolonged Drought which has characterized Italy, especially Puglia and Sicily, yields per hectare this year are plummeting. It will produce less Italian durum wheat in 2024. On the contrary, abundant harvests are expected in North America, Russia and Turkey, the main countries, together with Kazakhstan, from which the largest quantities of olives have arrived in Italian ports in the last two years. imported wheat. Globally, durum wheat production is also expected to increase.





The quality of the grain

The “Until” which has been severely depreciated by the latest prices of the Commodity Exchange of Foggia has a minimum protein content of 12.5% ​​and a specific weight of 80 kg/hl. On 6 July 2022, “Fino” at the Foggia Commodity Exchange was quoted at 557-562 euros per ton, i.e. 242 euros more than today, with the following quality parameters: 12% protein content, specific weight of 76 kg/hl.

“The quality and healthiness of our wheat are unmatched,” he explains. Gennaro Sicolopresident of CIA Puglia and national vice president of the organization. “The prices of Italian durum wheat do not reflect that quality and do not respect the work of our farmers. All this is translating into a strong impoverishment of our cereal cultivation. A strategic sector for Made in Italy in the world, for the wheat-pasta supply chain and for ours food-sovereignty. We invite consumers to choose pasta made with 100% Italian wheat, to guarantee healthiness and full traceability and to support Italian wheat producers. We choose truly Italian products, because only in this way can we protect the health of our children and our economy”.