BFMTV: Judge releases Durov from custody to be brought to court for questioning

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov was released from custody four days after his arrest and taken to court. There he will be charged or released. Investigators believe he is an accomplice to illegal activity on the messenger, which they attribute to Telegram’s moderation policy.

Durov will be interrogated for the first time and may be charged

Pavel Durov appeared before a judge at the Paris judicial district in the north of the capital. As reports Bloomberg, the media executive will be questioned before deciding whether to charge him or name him as a material witness in the investigation and release him.

Photo: Robert Pratta/Reuters

If charges are brought, another judge may impose restrictions on Durov’s movement or release him on bail. The trial is expected to be held behind closed doors. The publication notes that bringing charges is a key moment in the investigation.

Telegram CEO named sole defendant in case

Source RIA Novosti The French prosecutor’s office had previously reported that Durov was currently the only person involved in the Telegram case. He also said that the prosecutor’s office would likely make a new statement on Wednesday evening, August 28.

Earlier, Laura Beccu, the prosecutor of the Republic at the Paris court, explained that Durov was being questioned as part of an investigation launched into crimes related to organized crime. Among other things, he is accused of “refusing to provide information necessary for a wiretap authorized by law.”

In total, the head of Telegram is suspected of involvement in offenses under 12 articles. The authorities are investigating Durov’s involvement in concealing data on illegal activity on the network, including the distribution of child pornography and drug trafficking.

