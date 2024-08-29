KP.RU: Durov’s former neighbor said he had not been to his father’s apartment for 7 years

Telegram founder Pavel Durov has not visited his father’s apartment in St. Petersburg for several years. This stated the media manager’s former neighbor in a conversation with KP.RU.

The woman told the publication that the media manager had not visited her father. “Durov Sr. still lives here. He can barely walk, he’s old. The last time I saw him was a month ago. The children don’t come to see him. Pasha [Дурова] “I haven’t seen anyone here in the last seven years. Neither grandchildren nor other relatives,” she said.

Earlier it became known that Durov was ordered to live at an address determined by the court.