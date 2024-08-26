Durov Accused of Refusing to Cooperate on Telegram Cybercrimes

French President Emmanuel Macron has spoken out for the first time about the arrest of Telegram founder Pavel Durov. The head of the republic said that what happened cannot be called a political decision.

“I have read enough false information about France after the arrest of Pavel Durov (…) The arrest of the founder of Telegram on French soil took place as part of an ongoing judicial investigation, and is in no way a political decision,” the French leader noted.

In addition, according to Macron, France is most committed to freedom of expression, innovation and entrepreneurship, and “will remain so forever.” The French president left the final decision on Durov’s arrest “to the law and the judges.”

Emmanuel Macron Photo: Manon Cruz / Reuters

What was the founder of Telegram accused of?

A source in the French police told Reuters that Durov is accused of failing to cooperate in matters of financial and cyber crime. The case is being investigated by the cyber crime unit. The businessman is charged with 12 crimes, the case against him was opened on July 8.

“Durov remains under arrest,” the source said. At the same time, the prosecutor’s office stated that the detention period expires on August 28.

The Telegram founder was detained in Paris as he exited a private jet on August 24. At the time, he was accompanied by a bodyguard and a girlfriend. Presumably, his companion was crypto coach Yulia Vavilova. According to the girl’s relatives, she has not been in touch since her detention.

Durov was included in the French database of criminals and wanted persons (FPR), so the law enforcement officers who met him had a search warrant issued on the basis of a preliminary investigation.

According to the French judiciary, Telegram’s CEO is complicit in illegal activities carried out through his messenger, such as drug trafficking, juvenile crimes and fraud, and has refused to cooperate with the police in these cases.

Telegram administration made a statement after Durov’s arrest

Telegram complies with all EU laws, including the Digital Services Act. This statement was made by the messenger administrators after Durov was detained in Paris.

“It is absurd to claim that the platform or its owner is responsible for the abuse of this platform,” the statement said.

Photo: Yulia Morozova / Reuters

At the same time, the European Commission refused to comment on the incident. The press service stated that this is a national investigation, and all questions should be addressed to the French authorities. “We do not intend to comment on this case,” the European Commission said.

Russia sent a note demanding access to Durov

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that a note demanding access to the detained businessman had been sent, but there were some difficulties in the case. “He has French citizenship, which France perceives as the main one,” she said.

First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Vladimir Dzhabarov said that Europe is contradicting its own principles of freedom of speech. He also noted that Russia should do everything possible to free Durov.