AFP: Court extends Durov’s detention

A French court has extended the detention of Telegram founder Pavel Durov after his arrest at a Paris airport. reports AFP agency on the X social network.

Pavel Durov was detained on the evening of August 24 at the Paris airport. According to the French judicial authorities, he is an accomplice to illegal actions carried out via Telegram. At the moment, Durov is in custody, he faces up to 20 years in prison.