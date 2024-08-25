Durov was planning to spend the evening and have dinner in Paris, and was accompanied by a crypto coach

Telegram founder Pavel Durov, who was detained at Le Bourget airport in France, planned to spend one day in Paris. According to Le Figaro and Agence France-Presse, the Russian entrepreneur and programmer wanted to stay in the French capital for dinner.

The businessman is reported to have arrived in France from Azerbaijan (Baku). According to Russian Telegram channels, 24-year-old crypto coach Yulia Vavilova was allegedly on board the private jet with Durov.

What is known about Durov’s companion?

Vavilova could have accompanied Durov during the trip. On Instagram (a social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as an extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation) young woman calls She describes herself as a gamer, streamer, crypto investor, and runs a cryptocurrency channel in Arabic. According to social media, she lives in Dubai and often ends up in the same places where Durov is.

For example, on August 16, Vavilova posted a story about flying to Azerbaijan from Kazakhstan. An Embraer Legacy 600 plane was visible in the background.

Possible companion, crypto coach Yulia Vavilova. Photo: Telegram channel Mash

On the night of August 25, the girl stopped appearing online. Vavilova’s relatives confirmed “Base” that she has been out of touch since August 24. One of the crypto coach’s relatives said that the girl last called her mother two days ago. Today, the woman tried to call her daughter, but she did not answer. The father of Durov’s possible companion, in turn, said that he spoke with the girl on August 2, when he congratulated her on her birthday. He also said that his daughter was planning to go to France. That day, he congratulated her on her birthday. He also confirmed that the girl was planning to go to France.

At the same time, Durov himself was not noticed on Vavilova’s social networks, but they were recently seen together at the Dubai fitness club Seven.

The Russian embassy reported that they have no information about who was on board with Durov.

Durov faces up to 20 years in prison

On August 24, at about 8:00 p.m., French security services detained Durov at Le Bourget Airport in Paris as he was exiting a private jet. According to the French TV channel TF1, 39-year-old Durov was accompanied by his girlfriend and a bodyguard.

Photo: lukomore. org/Globallookpress.com

The Telegram founder has been included in a French database of criminals and wanted persons. French judicial authorities believe that Durov is an accomplice to illegal activities carried out through his messenger, such as drug trafficking, juvenile crimes and fraud.

Durov is currently in custody and faces up to 20 years in prison.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that Moscow had sent a note demanding access to Durov, but everything was complicated by the fact that the Telegram founder holds a French passport and Paris considers this citizenship to be his primary one.