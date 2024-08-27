Durov’s arrest in Paris fuels debate on Telegram

Home World

Almost a billion people use the messaging service Telegram. France’s judiciary has made serious allegations against the founder, Durow. Very different camps are outraged at his arrest.

Moscow/Paris – Pavel Durov is revered like a saint by his followers as the founder of the messenger service and news network Telegram. The fact that the 39-year-old, who lives in Dubai and preaches uncompromising freedom of the Internet in his rare public appearances and interviews, was arrested in Paris during a special operation has sparked international horror – and debates about Telegram.

According to Durow, the social network, which is controversial because it is also used by criminals, now has almost a billion users, is installed as an app on hundreds of millions of mobile phones – and continues to gain influence. This is another reason why many believe that the French judiciary’s actions against Durow are politically motivated.

French President Emmanuel Macron denies that the persecution of the Russian billionaire is political. In addition to his Russian citizenship, Durov also has French citizenship and that of his new home, the United Arab Emirates. He has long been the target of intelligence services in the West and Russia. But many see his arrest because of Telegram’s possible role in organized crime as an attack on fundamental freedoms.

Telegram used as a free medium in dictatorships

In France, there are suspicions that Durov was complicit in drug trafficking, money laundering, fraud and several crimes related to child abuse by failing to intervene in Telegram and failing to cooperate sufficiently with authorities. He is also accused of failing to cooperate with authorities in legally permissible wiretapping measures.

Many consider this an absurd pretext to take action against Telegram in general. Opposition members in particular, who often use Telegram as the last free means of communication in dictatorships, are shocked.

Russian opposition activist Ilya Yashin, who was released this month in a prisoner exchange, criticizes in his German exile that the accusations against Durov have raised doubts. He does not consider Durov to be a criminal, nor is he obliged to cooperate with the French authorities. “A person has the right not to cooperate with the secret services, as long as he does not break the law himself,” he says. Yashin called on France to release Durov for the duration of the trial.

Telegram, for example, played a key role in organizing mass protests in Belarus in 2020 against ruler Alexander Lukashenko. At the time, Durow used technical tricks to make it possible to send messages on Telegram even when mobile communications were heavily reduced – where other networks failed.

Edward Snowden, a whistleblower who is being pursued by the US and lives in Russia, is astonished. Durov’s arrest is an attack on the human rights to express oneself freely and to assemble. “I am surprised and deeply saddened that Macron has resorted to taking hostages in order to gain access to private communications,” he wrote on the X network. This is damaging to France and the world.

Platform is criticized and rejects allegations

Telegram has long been criticized as an opaquely organized platform on which criminals, including terrorists, drug dealers and warmongers, can organize themselves much more easily than on other social networks. Durov left Russia years ago because he refused to cooperate with the authorities in his home country. In an interview, he reported on advances from secret services in the USA, for example, and once complained that he did not feel free in the West.

Instead of settling in Germany after leaving Russia, Dubai ultimately became his new home, where he and a relatively small team made Telegram a global player. Telegram denies that the owner of the platform can be held responsible for its misuse by third parties. Durow has nothing to hide, Telegram adheres to EU laws and moderates the network in accordance with IT industry standards, the company said.

