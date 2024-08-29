Telegram CEO Durov pleased with court decision on supervision in France

Telegram founder Pavel Durov was pleased with the French court’s decision to place him under surveillance. After the government body’s hearing, the entrepreneur was in a good mood — smiling and joking.

In a video posted on the Telegram channel Shot, the businessman, dressed in all black, can be seen patting a man in a suit on the shoulder before getting into a car, satisfied.

According to an informed source, the businessman praised his lawyer. It is specified that the human rights activist is trying to prove in court that Durov is not obliged to answer for all the criminals who used his messenger.

Photo: Aleksander Polyakov / Globallookpress.com

Durov was placed under judicial supervision and banned from leaving France

On Wednesday evening, August 28, it was reported that Durov had been placed under judicial supervision and was prohibited from leaving France. In addition, the Telegram founder was required to post bail in the amount of five million euros and report to the police station twice a week.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Durov must now live at the address determined by the judge, but is not required to wear an electronic bracelet to monitor his movements. It is also specified that the businessman has the right move around France subject to restrictions imposed by the court.

The department also reported that “the ban on leaving French territory is carried out along with the confiscation of all his passports.”

Political scientist Vladimir Kornilov believed that the decision to release Durov on bail and under judicial supervision was the result of important behind-the-scenes negotiations that were not at all with the French justice system.

We understand perfectly well who Europe is under. Moreover, it is worth remembering how the Americans bent the Swedish and British justice system over [основателя WikiLeaks Джулиана] Assange Vladimir Kornilovpolitical scientist

The political scientist did not rule out that Durov could have agreed to some kind of deal. “It was not for nothing that he was ‘marinated’ in prison for three days,” Kornilov added.

The businessman was detained on August 24 at Le Bourget Airport in Paris and then taken into custody. The Telegram founder is suspected of complicity in offenses under 12 articles. According to investigators, Durov is an accomplice to illegal activity in the messenger – they link this to Telegram’s moderation policy.

Judicial supervision may last several years

According to French lawyer David Libeskind, judicial supervision of Durov could last until the end of the investigation, that is, several years.

“As a rule, criminal investigations in France last three or four years, there is no maximum term, the judge will regularly call him for questioning,” the human rights activist noted.

Specialist emphasizedthat judicial supervision will not prevent Durov from continuing to work and manage Telegram, since it does not provide for restrictions on the use of the Internet or telephones.

Photo: Tatan Syuflana / AP

Just like indicated Libeskind, Durov was able to prove that he has a place to live in France, otherwise the businessman would have been sent to a temporary detention facility for the duration of the investigation. “It is very rare that in such serious criminal cases the suspect is not placed in a pretrial detention facility,” Libeskind added.

According to him, Durov has the right at any time to apply to the investigating judge with a motion to change, weaken or cancel his judicial supervision in France. In addition, the lawyer noted, if there are compelling arguments, Durov may, as an exception, ask to be allowed to travel abroad.