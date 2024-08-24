TF1: French investigators place Durov in custody

French investigators have placed Pavel Durov in custody, TF1 reports.

Earlier, it was reported that Telegram founder Pavel Durov was detained at the airport in the Paris suburb of Le Bourget. According to French media, the entrepreneur was detained on the evening of Saturday, August 24, when he was getting off a private plane, which allegedly arrived from Azerbaijan.

It also emerged that Durov, who has French citizenship, was on France’s wanted list. The request for his search was allegedly made by the country’s department for combating crimes against minors.

TF1 also reports that the arrest warrant was issued because Durov did not cooperate with French security forces. This makes the businessman an accomplice to drug trafficking and other serious crimes.

Now the Telegram founder faces up to 20 years in prison. As the TV channel reports, Durov will soon appear in court as a French citizen.