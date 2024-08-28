Paris Prosecutor’s Office: Durov Accused of Six Offences

Telegram founder Pavel Durov is accused of six misdemeanors and criminal offenses in France, reports RIA Novosti with reference to the Paris prosecutor’s office.

Pavel Durov was detained at the Paris airport on the evening of August 24. He spent four days in custody and appeared in court. The businessman is suspected of involvement in offenses under 12 articles. It is assumed that Telegram was used to commit these crimes.