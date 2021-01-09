The owner of Telegram, Pavel Durov, wrote in his channel about the myths associated with the messenger that Facebook, in his opinion, is spreading in the fight for users.

According to Durov, Facebook has a whole department where they find out why Telegram is so popular. Durov also said that his company had discovered bots that spread rumors about the messenger on social networks.

The owner of Telegram writes that the rumors spread by competitors relate to the alleged connection of Telegram with Russia. He explained that the company has no offices in Russia. Durov believes that users are respected in the Telegram messenger, and this is what distinguishes the application from Facebook.

Earlier, Durov spoke about plans to monetize Telegram, promising that the current messenger services will remain free and ad-free.