The person who arranged the shooting in Kazan started a Telegram channel before the attack, where he was blocked for an hour for incitement to violence. This was announced on Wednesday, May 12, by the creator of the messenger Pavel Durov.

“The gunman in Kazan mentioned his plans in the Telegram channel created for this just 20 minutes before the terrorist attack. At the time of the attack, there was exactly one participant in the channel – its creator himself. 15 minutes before the terrorist attack, the shooter made the channel public, probably intending to leave it as a suicide note, ”Durov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the messenger’s moderators acted quickly. So, within an hour after receiving the first complaints, they blocked the channel for incitement to violence. It is noted that complaints and subscribers appeared in the gunman’s channel only after he was detained by police officers.

“Even if law enforcement officers somehow monitored all Telegram channels in real time, they would hardly have had time to prevent the tragedy in such a short time: the criminal deliberately did not disclose his plans in advance and did not give any specifics,” Durov said.

On May 11, 19-year-old Ilnaz Galyaviev opened fire at gymnasium No. 175 in Kazan. As a result of the shooting, nine people died, seven of them were children. 23 people were injured.

The offender was detained by FSB officers. The investigation will appoint Galyavieva a psychiatric examination. Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov said that a weapon was officially registered for the young man.

On May 12, the Investigative Committee of Russia (RF IC) reported that in 2020 Galyaviev was diagnosed with a brain disease, but he was not registered with specialists. The Izvestia source clarified that he was diagnosed with a meningioma of the brain and a suspicion of encephalopathy.

The funeral of those killed on May 12 took place in Kazan. This day is also declared a day of mourning in Tatarstan.