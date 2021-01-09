Pavel Durov spoke about the flight of users from the WhatsApp messenger to the Telegram he founded. In his opinion, this was caused by the new policy of the WhatsApp service regarding Facebook, he wrote in his Telegram-channel.

According to the entrepreneur, the ever-growing Telegram has become a serious problem for the Facebook corporation. In his opinion, WhatsApp cannot compete with Telegram in terms of quality and privacy, and because of this, it switched to hidden marketing. In particular, the editors of Wikipedia discovered a paid bot that added biased information about the messenger to the article on the portal, he said.

Other paid bots spread inaccurate information about Telegram on social networks. In particular, it was argued that its code is not open, and also that the messenger is not encrypted. Durov recalled that all Telegram client applications have been open source since 2013, and the encryption and API are fully documented and checked many times by security experts. In addition, every chat on Telegram has been encrypted since launch, he added.

In addition, it was indicated that Telegram is allegedly a Russian messenger, Durov said. He recalled that the messenger does not have servers or offices in Russia and was blocked in the country from 2018 to 2020.

Earlier, WhatsApp users were obliged to share information with the social network Facebook, which owns a controlling stake in the operator of the messenger. It is argued that this is necessary to analyze the habits and tastes of users.