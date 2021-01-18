The founder of Telegram, Pavel Durov, said that in early January, the team of moderators of his messenger blocked hundreds of calls to violence during the riots in the United States. He wrote about it in his Telegram-channel.

Durov stressed that the last two weeks the world has been “watching with concern” the events in the United States.

“In early January, the Telegram team of moderators began to receive an increasing number of messages about public activities related to the actions of US citizens. The team acted decisively, blocking American channels promoting violence. Thanks to these efforts, last week our moderators blocked hundreds of public calls for violence, ”Durov wrote.

According to him, Telegram welcomes peaceful protests and debates, but the terms of service of the service “explicitly prohibit the dissemination of public calls for violence.” He also added that the team continues to process user reports “in addition to actively removing content.”

Earlier, the American non-profit organization Coalition for a Safer Web (Coalition for a Safer Internet) demanded that Apple remove the Telegram messenger from its app store. The organization has filed a lawsuit with the relevant demand. Its representatives accused the leadership of the messenger of the lack of measures against users who disseminated messages with extremist content, including after the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

On January 12, Telegram became the second most downloaded app in the United States. The growth of his popularity was associated with the blocking of Trump’s accounts on social networks and the shutdown of the social network Parler, popular among the supporters of the US President. Another reason was the change in the privacy policy of the WhatsApp messenger.

The creator of the messenger, Pavel Durov, saw the danger that Apple and Google blocked Parler. According to him, there is no guarantee that this will not happen with Telegram. He also said that a web version of Telegram for Safari is already being developed: it can be used if Apple removes the messenger from the AppStore.