Telegram founder Pavel Durov posted the first photo of the year on his Instagram (social network banned in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and banned).

He accompanied the publication with a quote from Michael Hopf’s book “Those Who Stay”: “Hard times make strong people. Strong people create good times. Good times create weak people. And weak people create hard times.”

How informs RBC, the phrase was mistakenly attributed to Hamdan ibn Rashid Al Maktoum, a member of the dynasty of sheikhs and emirs of Dubai, in which Durov has been living since 2017.

Netizens sneered: “My grandfather rode a camel, my father rode a camel, I drove a Mercedes, my son a Land Rover, and my grandson will drive a Land Rover, but his son will ride a camel.”

Earlier, Pavel Durov lost in the fight for a car number worth more than one billion rubles.