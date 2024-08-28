Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has been indicted and released but cannot leave France. The Paris prosecutor’s office specifies that the founder of the messaging app “is placed under judicial control with in particular the obligation to provide a bail of 5 million euros, the obligation to report to the police station twice a week, and a ban on leaving French territory”. Durov, Le Monde writes, was charged with all twelve crimes listed in the indictment, including “complicity in the management of an online platform to enable an illicit operation by an organised gang”, “refusal to communicate, at the request of authorised authorities, information or documents necessary for the performance and exploitation of wiretaps authorised by law”, “complicity in the dissemination by an organised gang of images of minors of a child pornography nature, drug trafficking, fraud by an organised gang, criminal association with a view to committing crimes or offences” and “laundering crimes or offences committed by an organised gang”.



