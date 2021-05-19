Pavel Durov, the creator of the VKontakte social network and the Telegram messenger, criticized the technology of the American brand Apple and called Iphone users “digital slaves”. Durov expressed this opinion on May 19 in his Telegram channel.

He noted that overpriced old models of devices are being sold to Apple customers.

“Every time I use my iPhone to test our application, I feel like I was thrown back in the Middle Ages,” Durov said.

The businessman called the disadvantage of the technology developed in the USA the fact that it is compatible only with its own services – the App Store and iCloud.

“Owning an iPhone makes you a digital slave to Apple,” concluded Durov.

Prior to that, in January 2021, Durov urged to switch to the Android operating system in order to maintain access to the flow of information. Apple (iOS) is the more dangerous of the two, he says, because it can completely restrict access to the apps you use.

In 2020, Durov also criticized Apple for price hikes and censorship in the App Store, as well as the iPhone 12 Pro smartphone.