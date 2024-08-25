Along with Pavel Durov, the founder and CEO of Telegram, a woman was also arrested in Paris. According to the Russian channel Baza, it is Yulia Vavilova, 24 years old. The young woman, according to her activity on social media, defines herself as a streamer, a gamer and an expert in cryptocurrencies. On this topic, she managed a social channel followed in the Arab world.

On August 16, Baza writes, the young woman documented her journey from Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan. Vavilova is said to have her main residence in Dubai and, according to the Telegram channel, her movements often coincide with those of Durov. The young woman’s online activity has been at a standstill since the night between August 24 and 25.

The young woman’s family confirmed to Baza that contact with the girl has been interrupted since yesterday. The last conversation with her mother dates back to two days ago. The father has not spoken to Yulia since August 2 and confirmed to Baza that the girl had mentioned a trip to France.