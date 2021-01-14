The founder of Telegram, Pavel Durov, announced that the influx of new users has noticeably increased in his messenger. Durov boasted of his professional success in his Telegram-channel. He added that he and his followers are possibly “witnessing the largest digital migration in human history.”

According to Durov, the surge in popularity of Telegram has led to the opening of channels in the messenger by the heads of two countries: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaru. They joined a long list of other politicians who already had official channels. We are talking about the heads of Mexico, France, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Taiwan, as well as the prime ministers of Singapore, Ethiopia and Israel.

“We are honored that political leaders, as well as numerous public organizations, rely on Telegram to fight disinformation and to spread information about important issues in their societies,” Durov said. He called Telegram the only reliable way for opinion leaders to connect with their audience, because the messenger does not use opaque algorithms to show content to subscribers.

On January 12, Durov said that in just three days 25 million new users connected to Telegram. This is a significant increase compared to last year: then the application was installed by about one and a half million people a day.

On the same day, it became known that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan opened a personal Telegram channel. Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro soon followed suit.

The sharp popularity of Telegram in the United States is partly due to the fact that American IT giants have blocked all accounts of incumbent President Donald Trump on social networks. In addition, in America, the popular Parler social network policy was turned off: on the eve of the blocking, calls began to appear there to switch to Telegram.

Another reason for the massive transition of users to Telegram was the new WhatsApp policy. On January 8, the owners of the service announced that the messenger, as part of the Facebook corporation, will henceforth share user data “with the entire family of its applications.” It is argued that this is necessary to analyze the habits and tastes of users.