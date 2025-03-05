This Wednesday is another date indicated in the calendar for the survival of Hard Felguera. The Asturian quoted council is reunited in which it is planned today to be the last session before March 11, the date on which the term of the preconception of creditors declared on December 11 ends. Although it would be strange if you get out of the encounter with an already signed solution, the future of the company is expected to be directed. The words of the two directors that the SEPI has in the organ will mark the final destination of the organization.

The sources consulted by electionomista.es argue that a response from the company is expected within the company holding company public to the restructuring plan presented by the company weeks ago. SEPI is represented in the During the decision body through César Hernández, area director of the Fund for Solvency Support of Strategic Companies (PHASE), and María Jesús Álvarez, financial economic director in the State Society of Industrial Participations. The dome of the quoted that presides over Eduardo Espinosa that wait for the resolution of the SEPI to the measures to give viability to the group. And Wednesday is the last official date. It is not disposable, yes, that some Emergency Administration Board of Directors is convened – even on March 11 – viewed the background of other restructuring, which close practically always at the last minute.

Nevertheless, Without capitalizing the 100 million of the participatory loan – there are another 20 million in an ordinary loan – there is no viable future. And although he holding company public not of a definitive answer, it should already give clear indications about whether it will change debt for actions or not. It is a movement that not only has financial implications; It could also sit a precedent before other bailouts of companies in problems and the political aspect should be considered, as Asturias is one of the few autonomies that the PSOE has left, with Adrián Barbón in the presidency. The Principality also lent 6 million euros in the rescue of the infrastructure firm.

It should be remembered that Duro Felguera and the SEPI have an ace in the sleeve: extend the preoccious term for another three months. It could serve to gain time, but without an agreement between both parties, it would only serve to extend agony and, possibly, make the hole of a company that is already in negative funds larger. The immediate payrolls of the template seem insured, yes.

So far, the lifeguard of holding company public has not arrived because it always demanded greater guarantees when it comes to capitalizing. In the last board of directors indicated in red, on February 12, the SEPI advisers requested more details of the Asturian organization viability. Since then the strip and loosen between Grupo Prodi, the reference shareholder, and the SEPI to determine the future of Hard Felguera.

Minority shareholders expect a resolution

In parallel to the negotiations, the minority shareholders of Duro Felguera demand responses to the company. The Minority Shareholders’ Union (SAM), which has erected as a spokesman for individual owners warned that without a definitive solution “neither the SEPI nor the partners may avoid their responsibility.” If not, he warned to take the case to the courts. And in his opinion, the resolution goes by both the capitalization of the debt and by operational decisions to achieve liquidity in the operations.

While, Hard capitalizes less than 55 million euros, with a price of 0.25 euros per share. Rumors around the conversations have marked the latest value sessions in the markets.