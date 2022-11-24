After the last minute ban imposed by FIFA on the rainbow campaigns of the “One love” campaign, another censorship took place last night: the “Freedom” shirts for women’s rights in Iran were confiscated from fans

Police and security personnel who they block spectators of Wales-Iran match because they were wearing T-shirts with slogan supporting protests against Iranian regime. It is the scene he witnessed yesterday for the World Cup match in Qatar, under the eyes of an incomprehensible FIFA that remains silent before the censorshipjust on the international day for the elimination of violence against women.

While the world is discussing how to spread culture against femicides and gender-based violence, T-shirts with the writing “Woman Life Freedom” in stadiums where the World Cup is underway.

Flags, banners and T-shirts were seized by police and stewards at the entrance to the stadium and also in the stands while the match was in progress. This time too freedom of expression and the defense of human rights have not been respected or protected, not even by Fifa, which has watched in silence this umpteenth violation of civil rights. Flags, banners and T-shirts calling for “freedom” for all women.

