For a German family, their vacation in Italy ended in a nightmare: their little daughter fell off a cliff while hiking and died. It is still unclear why the girl fell into the depths.

A.n the coast of southern Italy, a small child fell off a cliff and died. The four-year-old girl was German, the police of the municipality of Sapri confirmed when asked.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon in a small coastal town around 170 kilometers southeast of Naples in the province of Salerno. The child went on vacation with the parents.

According to the Adnkronos news agency, the family was on an outing. Why the girl fell off the cliff was initially unclear. According to the police, the incident is now being investigated. According to agency reports, the child fell about 30 meters. A coast guard patrol boat recovered the body from the sea.